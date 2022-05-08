Cavendish rockets to Giro d’Italia victory

Mark Cavendish has produced a classic dash to win the third stage of the Giro d’Italia, whereas Australia’s Caleb Ewan missed the boat among the many chasing pack.

The British nice Cavendish hit the entrance on the finish of Sunday’s last Hungarian stage between Kaposvar and Balatonfured seemingly a bit sooner than he wished.

Yet after being led into prime place expertly by dash prepare, he maintained his energy to win his sixteenth Giro stage in his first look on the occasion for 9 years.

The 36-year-old Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl rider had an excessive amount of for the quartet behind him, who crossed the road in a blanket end with Frenchman Arnaud Demare taking the runner’s up spot forward of Colombian Fernando Gaviria, Eritrean Biniam Girmay and Italian Jakub Mareckzko.

Ewan, who had suffered a nasty spill when in competition on the finish of the primary stage, by no means appeared to get into the best place for a push to win a twelfth Grand Tour stage as he got here dwelling eighth within the 201km stage.