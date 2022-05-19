Sports
Cavendish wants to continue racing for two more years | More sports News – Times of India
Britain’s Mark Cavendish stated on Thursday that he needs to proceed racing for 2 extra years, with one other look on the Tour de France on his radar.
Cavendish admitted on the finish of 2020 that he was contemplating retirement, however loved a exceptional return to type final yr, sprinting to 4 stage wins on the Tour de France to equal the report of 34 set by Belgian nice Eddy Merckx.
The 36-year-old Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl racer, who ensured a successful return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary final week, feels match sufficient to maintain going.
“I want to extend my career for at least another two years,” Cavendish informed Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.
“It’s not just that I want to keep cycling, I feel I can be competitive for at least another two years. Maybe more, but two years should certainly be possible.”
Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is in line to be QuickStep’s sprinter on the Tour de France in July, which means Cavendish might not be chosen, however he stated he can be prepared if the decision got here.
“If I could only win one more (stage) I’d be happy. If I could win 10 more, I’d be happy. The number really, really isn’t a factor for me at all, that’s the truth.
“Of course, I’d like to do (the Tour de France), however I’m knowledgeable and I’ve at all times been knowledgeable and I do what’s required for my staff.
“You know I’ll always be prepared for it, but it’s not my decision. It’s not something that I think or don’t think about. I just do my job.”
Cavendish admitted on the finish of 2020 that he was contemplating retirement, however loved a exceptional return to type final yr, sprinting to 4 stage wins on the Tour de France to equal the report of 34 set by Belgian nice Eddy Merckx.
The 36-year-old Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl racer, who ensured a successful return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary final week, feels match sufficient to maintain going.
“I want to extend my career for at least another two years,” Cavendish informed Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.
“It’s not just that I want to keep cycling, I feel I can be competitive for at least another two years. Maybe more, but two years should certainly be possible.”
Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is in line to be QuickStep’s sprinter on the Tour de France in July, which means Cavendish might not be chosen, however he stated he can be prepared if the decision got here.
“If I could only win one more (stage) I’d be happy. If I could win 10 more, I’d be happy. The number really, really isn’t a factor for me at all, that’s the truth.
“Of course, I’d like to do (the Tour de France), however I’m knowledgeable and I’ve at all times been knowledgeable and I do what’s required for my staff.
“You know I’ll always be prepared for it, but it’s not my decision. It’s not something that I think or don’t think about. I just do my job.”