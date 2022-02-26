Europe

Cavushoglu calls on Russia to stop military operation in Ukraine

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham28 mins ago
0 Less than a minute



BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu had a phone
dialog with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend stories citing
Turkish MFA.

Cavushoglu referred to as on Russia to cease the navy operation in
Ukraine, noting that additional escalation of stress within the area
wouldn’t profit anybody.

Turkish FM stated that in case of mutual need of the events,
Ankara is able to present a platform for negotiations between
Russia and Ukraine.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham28 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button