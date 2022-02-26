Europe
Cavushoglu calls on Russia to stop military operation in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu had a phone
dialog with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend stories citing
Turkish MFA.
Cavushoglu referred to as on Russia to cease the navy operation in
Ukraine, noting that additional escalation of stress within the area
wouldn’t profit anybody.
Turkish FM stated that in case of mutual need of the events,
Ankara is able to present a platform for negotiations between
Russia and Ukraine.