Cavushoglu calls on Russia to stop military operation in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu had a phone

dialog with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend stories citing

Turkish MFA.

Cavushoglu referred to as on Russia to cease the navy operation in

Ukraine, noting that additional escalation of stress within the area

wouldn’t profit anybody.

Turkish FM stated that in case of mutual need of the events,

Ankara is able to present a platform for negotiations between

Russia and Ukraine.