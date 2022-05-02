Cavushoglu discusses Turkey-Kyrgyzstan ties with Kulubaev

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu mentioned bilateral relations

and an upcoming assembly in a cellphone name along with his Kyrgyz counterpart

Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Foreign Ministry mentioned, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.

In the cellphone name, the 2 international ministers hailed the optimistic

dynamics when it comes to enhancing bilateral relations.

They additionally agreed to carry the following assembly of the Joint Strategic

Planning Group on the international ministry degree quickly.

Meanwhile, they mentioned holding the strategic cooperation

council’s assembly with the participation of the presidents of each

international locations in Kyrgyzstan.

Minister Kulubaev additionally hailed Turkey’s mediating position in efforts

to de-escalate tensions within the Russia-Ukraine warfare.