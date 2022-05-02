Cavushoglu discusses Turkey-Kyrgyzstan ties with Kulubaev
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu mentioned bilateral relations
and an upcoming assembly in a cellphone name along with his Kyrgyz counterpart
Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Foreign Ministry mentioned, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.
In the cellphone name, the 2 international ministers hailed the optimistic
dynamics when it comes to enhancing bilateral relations.
They additionally agreed to carry the following assembly of the Joint Strategic
Planning Group on the international ministry degree quickly.
Meanwhile, they mentioned holding the strategic cooperation
council’s assembly with the participation of the presidents of each
international locations in Kyrgyzstan.
Minister Kulubaev additionally hailed Turkey’s mediating position in efforts
to de-escalate tensions within the Russia-Ukraine warfare.