Cayman Brac water delivery schedule for upcoming Jubilee holiday | Loop Cayman Islands
Water Authority introduced that the supply schedule shall be altered throughout the Queen’s Jubilee public vacation.
Orders obtained on June 2 shall be delivered on June 4 or 7.
Water orders obtained for supply on June 4/5 will incur an emergency charge.
There shall be no deliveries on June 3/6.
As a results of the alteration of the schedule, Water Authority is asking members of the general public to plan forward.