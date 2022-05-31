Cayman Brac water delivery schedule for upcoming Jubilee holiday | Loop Cayman Islands

Americas

Water Authority introduced that the supply schedule shall be altered throughout the Queen’s Jubilee public vacation.

Orders obtained on June 2 shall be delivered on June 4 or 7.

Water orders obtained for supply on June 4/5 will incur an emergency charge.

There shall be no deliveries on June 3/6.

As a results of the alteration of the schedule, Water Authority is asking members of the general public to plan forward.



