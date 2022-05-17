Cayman to benefit from CTO and Airbnb digital nomad Campaign | Loop Cayman Islands

Airbnb and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) have partnered to advertise the Caribbean as a viable vacation spot to reside and work wherever, by way of the launch of the “Work from the Caribbean” marketing campaign. This Campaign is designed to focus on and promote the assorted locations by way of a touchdown web page that gives info on digital nomad visas for every respective nation, together with the Cayman Islands, and likewise highlights the perfect Airbnb choices to remain in and work from.

The marketing campaign is a part of Airbnb’s “Live and Work Anywhere” marketing campaign, a steady initiative to create a one-stop-shop for distant staff, and encourage them to attempt new places to work, whereas serving to to revive tourism and supply financial assist to communities after years of journey restrictions.

The promotional touchdown web page will probably be distinctive to others worldwide and can spotlight the next 16 collaborating locations as choices for Digital Nomads: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Trinidad.

According to Airbnb, long run stays have gotten “a thing.”

For the Caribbean area, Airbnb discovered that:

The share of nights booked for long run stays in Q1 2022 nearly doubled in comparison with the identical interval in 2019.In Q1 2019, nearly 6% of all bookings have been for long run stays, whereas in Q1 2022 this share reached nearly 10%.The variety of nights booked for long run stays tripled in Q1’22 in comparison with Q1’19.

“The steady recovery of Caribbean tourism has been driven by innovation and a willingness to seize opportunities, like the rise of digital nomads and development of long stay programmes to diversify the visitor experience in the region,” stated Faye Gill, CTO Director, Membership Services. “The CTO is pleased that Airbnb has identified the Caribbean as one to highlight in its global Live and Work Anywhere program, and in doing so, support the continued success of the region.”

“Airbnb is proud to partner again with the CTO in order to keep promoting different destinations in the Caribbean so people can work and travel within,” stated Carlos Mu?oz, Airbnb Policy Manager for Central America and the Caribbean. “This campaign is a new joint effort that will continue to help with the promotion of the wonderful region.”

CTO says that this partnership is among the many initiatives in its ongoing programme to assist its members rebuild tourism and shine a lightweight on digital nomad programmes of their locations.