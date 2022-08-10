CBA lifts dividend as profits rise by 11 per cent to $9.6 billion

The Commonwealth Bank has notched up a $9.6 billion revenue and can elevate its dividend, after the banking large’s backside line benefited from stable mortgage progress and cuts to its dangerous debt costs.

As CBA delivered its full-year outcomes on Wednesday, chief govt Matt Comyn mentioned households have been in a powerful place in a difficult economic system, however the financial institution anticipated a softening in shopper spending amid rising prices of dwelling.

CBA can pay a last dividend of $2.10 a share. Credit:James Alcock

“Against many measures, Australian households and businesses are in a strong position given low unemployment, low underemployment, and strong non-mining investment. However inflation is high, and we have seen a rapid increase in the cash rate which is negatively impacting consumer confidence,” Comyn mentioned.

“We expect consumer demand to moderate as cost of living pressures increase. It is a challenging time, but we remain optimistic that a path can be found to navigate through these economic conditions.”