CBI files fresh case against Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a contemporary case towards fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, his agency Gitanjali Gems Ltd (GGL) and others for allegedly dishonest IFCI Ltd, a authorities of India entity, of ₹22.6 crore between 2014 and 2018.

In its first info report (FIR) filed on Saturday, CBI stated Choksi approached IFCI Ltd looking for monetary help for its long-term working capital requirement and induced the monetary establishment to sanction a company mortgage of ₹25 crore in March 2016.

The IFCI Ltd, in line with the FIR, relied on the illustration, assurances and undertakings of GGL in addition to Choksi and the worth of the pledged jewels on the idea of valuation carried out by valuers – Surajrml Lallu Bhai and Company, Narendra Jhaveri, Pradip Shah and Shrenik Shah. It is alleged the mortgage was disbursed on the idea of safety cowl of two instances based mostly on the pledge of shares and pledge of gold, diamond and gold studded jewelry, for which valuation was executed by the named valuers. They all have additionally been named as accused. HT has reviewed the FIR.

CBI stated Choksi’s firm defaulted in reimbursement of mortgage instalments and to recuperate the cash, IFCI Ltd invoked the pledge and out of whole 20,60,054 pledged shares, it might promote solely 6,48822 shares price ₹4.07 crore because the shopper ID of Choksi was suspended by National Securities Depository Ltd.

To realise the safety, IFCI appointed two valuers who carried out a contemporary valuation of the pledged jewels (gold, diamonds and gold studded jewelry). The contemporary valuation noticed a drop within the valuation of the pledged jewels by 98% in three years.

“It also came to the light that the diamonds were of low-quality laboratory prepared chemical vapour diamonds and other inferior colour stones and not real gemstones,” CBI stated within the FIR.

Choksi and the corporate general induced a lack of ₹22.06 crore to the IFCI Ltd, CBI stated.

The fugitive businessman is residing in Antigua and Barbuda, the place he fled instantly after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) rip-off price ₹13,578 crore got here to gentle in 2018. He is accused of dishonest PNB of ₹6,097 crore. Another investigation pertaining to ₹942 crore fraud by his agency Asmi Jewellery can be underway.

In May, Choski was present in Dominica, a small island within the Caribbean the place makes an attempt have been made by the Indian authorities to get him deported as an alternative of going by means of the tedious technique of extradition from Antigua, the place he’s a citizen.