CBI raids at home, tweets Manish Sisodia; ‘Nothing will come out,’ says Kejriwal

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the CBI officers to his residence who as Sisodia claimed reached his residence early within the morning. Announcing full cooperation with them, Sisodia tweeted, “It is unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become No 1.” Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal additionally tweeted and lengthening assist to his deputy, he mentioned nothing will come out of this raid and plenty of such occurred in previous.

The CBI on Friday raided 21 areas in Delhi and adjoining areas together with the residences of Sisodia and an IAS officer.

The raids are in reference to the excise coverage which introduced Sisodia on the radar of the investigative company..”I am an extremely honest person making the future of lakhs of children,” Sisodia mentioned.

“I extend my welcome to the CBI. I will cooperate with the investigation so that the truth comes out at the earliest. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for a good education in the country,” Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia mentioned the allegations in opposition to him and well being minister Satyendar Jain are false. “These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi’s education and health. That is why the health minister and the education minister of Delhi are on the radar so that the good work of education and health can be stopped,” he added.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena in July beneficial a CBI probe into Delhi’s revamped excise coverage. Sisodia got here on the radar as aside from schooling, he additionally holds the excise portfolio. It has been alleged that AAP leaders acquired kickbacks in alternate for “undue financial favours’ to liquor licensees.

The day New York Times published Manish Sisodia’s photo on the front page praising Delhi’s education model, the government sends CBI to his residence,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“I welcome CBI. We will cooperate fully. There have been many such probes, raids in past. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out this time too,” Kejriwal tweeted.