CBS News staff ’embarrassed,’ ‘baffled’ by Mick Mulvaney hire, but executive reportedly wants GOP ‘access’

CBS News launched Mick Mulvaney, former President Donald Trump’s one-time performing chief of employees and Office of Management and Budget director, as its latest contributor on Tuesday, and the response from CBS News workers was “chilly,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. Mulvaney, together with selling a number of of Trump’s false or fact-free claims, additionally has a historical past of “bashing the press,” the Post notes.

During his tenure as Trump’s performing chief of employees, Mulvaney famously defended Trump’s withholding of navy assist to Ukraine, saying the U.S. does quid pro quos “all the time,” and was described in impeachment testimony as a key participant in Trump’s scheme to hyperlink Ukraine navy aide to political favors. “I am not part of whatever drug deal [Ambassador Gordon] Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Trump’s nationwide safety adviser on the time, John Bolton, reportedly told aide Fiona Hill.

“I know everyone I talked to today was embarrassed about the hiring,” largely as a result of Mulvaney’s historical past of inaccurate feedback, one CBS News worker told the Post. Another worker stated “everyone is baffled” by the rent.

But CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani “seemed to lay the groundwork for the decision in a staff meeting earlier this month, when he said the network needed to hire more Republicans to prepare for a ‘likely’ Democratic midterm wipeout,” the Post reports, citing a recording of a gathering Khemlani held with CBS morning present employees.

“If you look at some of the people that we’ve been hiring on a contributor basis, being able to make sure that we are getting access to both sides of the aisle is a priority because we know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely, in the midterms,” Khemlani stated, in line with the recording. “A lot of the people that we’re bringing in are helping us in terms of access to that side of the equation.”

When CBS News morning present host Gayle King famous that Sen. John Thune (R-S.C.) had been a visitor on their present that very morning, the Post studies, Khemlani stated he would “love” the community to e book House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as a visitor.

“CBS News is continuing to build up its roster of contributors on both sides of the aisle ahead of the midterms and the 2024 election,” a spokesperson instructed the Post on Wednesday. Read more about Mulvaney’s controversial hire at The Washington Post.

