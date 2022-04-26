CBS President and CEO George Cheeks honored at Rosie’s Theater Kids gala

NEW YORK — There was a particular honor Monday for the president and CEO of CBS.

George Cheeks was one of many honorees at Rosie’s Theater Kids “Passing It On” gala at Hunter College.

Cheeks is described as a lifelong fan and buddy of dwell theater. He has spoken with younger folks concerned with Rosie’s Theater Kids about management.

On Monday evening, college students returned to the stage for performances celebrating mentorship.

“Look, it’s such an exciting night. I’m humbled to be here. I’m just so excited to watch these kids perform. I actually watched them perform, rehearse about a month ago and I was sort of blown away by their talent. So I’m glad they’re going to be on a real stage and get a chance to perform for all of us,” Cheeks mentioned.

The group, which is called after Rosie O’Donnell, takes about 150 college students from throughout town and offers them free arts coaching.