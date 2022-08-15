CBS pushes study blaming climate change for rising childhood obesity rates

“CBS Mornings” pushed a current examine connecting local weather change and warmer temperatures with childhood weight problems charges in a ridiculed phase on Thursday.

Co-host Nate Burleson launched the examine printed within the journal “Temperature” that argued “climate change, specifically warmer temperatures is making our children more inactive and more obese.”

Burleson stated the examine discovered that youngsters have been 30% much less “aerobically fit” than their dad and mom and claimed hotter temperatures have been stopping youngsters from exercising exterior.

Although the phase centered totally on local weather change, Burleson acknowledged that know-how was probably a consider rising childhood weight problems circumstances.

“Now listen, it has been a lot hotter, and the weather has been crazy, but I think it also has to do with technology, you know. It’s one thing not to go outside, but these kids don’t go outside because they can stay inside and be on their phones, play video games, and be social without having to go outside and be social,” Burleson stated.

Several Twitter customers, nevertheless, attacked the phase for emphasizing “climate change” as a consider childhood weight problems with out additionally recognizing coronavirus lockdowns.

“Do you think it could be… nah, couldn’t be. Must be the climate change,” Deseret News contributing author Bethany Mandel joked.

Hans Mahncke, co-host of “Truth Over News” on EpochTV, tweeted, “They made kids fat by shutting schools, playgrounds, parks and beaches. Predictably, they’re now blaming ‘climate change.’ If there aren’t severe penalties for the fraudsters who pushed lockdowns, it’ll happen again.”

“Climate change? Ffs,” National Review journalist Claude Thompson wrote.

Former congresswoman Nan Hayworth tweeted, “NO. NO. NO. Many factors contribute to children’s lack of fitness, but climate change is NOT one of them. This is propaganda that CBS, as with all ‘mainstream’ media, pushes to scare Americans into accepting Government intervention–at any cost!!–against climate *apocalypse*”

Washington Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson attacked “CBS Mornings” immediately for misrepresenting the examine to push a climate agenda.

Some politicians imagine blaming local weather change on childhood weight problems is outrageous. AFP through Getty Images

Children have been 30% much less “aerobically fit” than their dad and mom. Shutterstock

“[T]his seemed too insane even for left-wing climate scientists so I read the study summary. the authors don’t blame climate change for children getting fatter, but that fat children may have a harder time dealing with climate change because fat people don’t do as well in the heat,” Simonson tweeted.

A examine posted within the National Library of Medicine in July discovered {that a} “significant weight increase was reported in the majority of subjects,” particularly these with pre-existing weight issues, during coronavirus lockdowns.

It concluded, “Data analysis clearly demonstrated the detrimental impact of COVID-19 lockdown on children and adolescents’ body weight and BMI, children with pre-existing overweight/obesity being more at risk of gaining weight.”