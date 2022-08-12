Olympics
CBS Sports Radio Interviews Special Olympics Chief Health Officer about the Benefits of Sports for All
CBS Sports Radio host, JR Jackson spoke to Dr. Alicia Bazzano, Special Olympics Chief Health Officer about the advantages of sports activities, health and motion for folks of all ages and skills. The interview befell on the Young Athletes Pediatric Screening through the Special Olympics Unified Cup in Detroit. Dr. Bazzano additionally gave JR a tour of the varied well being disciplines provided to Special Olympics athletes and unified companions by means of Healthy Athletes.
Unified Cup 2022 – CBS Sports Radio interview with Dr. Alicia Bazzano
Dr. Alicia Bazzano – Healthy Athletes, Detroit 2022