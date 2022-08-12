CBS Sports Radio Interviews Special Olympics Chief Health Officer about the Benefits of Sports for All

Young Athletes program.

CBS Sports Radio host, JR Jackson spoke to Dr. Alicia Bazzano, Special Olympics Chief Health Officer about the advantages of sports activities, health and motion for folks of all ages and skills. The interview befell on the Young Athletes Pediatric Screening through the Special Olympics Unified Cup in Detroit. Dr. Bazzano additionally gave JR a tour of the varied well being disciplines provided to Special Olympics athletes and unified companions by means of Healthy Athletes.