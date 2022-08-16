CBS2 rides along with NYPD Highway Patrol Unit to see new approach to vendors and panhandlers

NEW YORK — The NYPD is cracking down on distributors and panhandlers who stand in the course of the highways.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman rode alongside for an unique have a look at the operation, and located it didn’t go as deliberate.

We see them standing in the course of the highways, underneath pouring rain and blazing solar — girls promoting fruit and panhandlers asking for cash.

The NYPD calls it a rising downside.

“They are obstructing the vehicular traffic, posing a danger to themselves and the motorists,” stated Inspector Sylvester Ge, commanding officer of the Highway Patrol Unit.

Bauman rode together with the Highway Patrol Unit for what was speculated to be its first joint operation with metropolis social staff to interact distributors and panhandlers on highways.

It’s a softer method, in comparison with current incidents when police arrested women in the subway for selling mangoes.

“We can’t arrest our way out of these situations. We want to work and see what other options we can bring to the table, other things we can do, collaborate with other agencies and see how we can do to address these issues on the highway,” Officer Leedroige Manuel stated.

Mayor Eric Adams has made it some extent to affix police with social staff after they work together with these communities.

But regardless of this, the each metropolis’s Departments of Social Services and Worker Protection had been no-shows for the operation, leaving police to hold it out alone.

On the Cross Bronx Expressway, Officer Ronny Valdez spoke to 4 girls promoting fruit. He gave them fliers with assets and warned them it’s unlawful to work on the market.

“It’s heartbreaking. As a cop, I show my human side first. We all have,” Valdez stated.

“Because they’re just trying to make a living,” Bauman stated.

“Correct. It’s just by doing so, what I explained to them, you don’t want to lose your life to make a living,” Valdez stated.

In Spanish, one of many girls advised Bauman she works on the market as a result of she can’t discover one other job. She stated she doesn’t assume it is harmful, and has not determined if she’ll really take heed to the police and cease going on the market.

“Do you think it would’ve been helpful in this case to have had worker protection or homeless services workers that were supposed to be here today?” Bauman requested Valdez.

“Yes, 100 percent,” he stated.

“What could they have done that you weren’t able to?” Bauman requested.

“I would get more concrete information as to where they could go to get a job or to get a job at a safe environment,” Valdez stated.

Both the departments of Social Services and Worker Protection advised CBS2 it missed the operation due to inside scheduling points, however plan to take part sooner or later.

The Highway Patrol Unit intends to proceed this outreach often, and says if it sees the identical folks out many times, it’s going to finally problem summonses.