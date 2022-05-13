CBS2 to host GOP primary debate in race for New York governor

NEW YORK — We have extra information within the race for governor of New York.

The main Republican major contenders will debate right here on CBS2.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, former Republican liason to Donald Trump Andrew Giuliani — son of Rudy Giuliani — and Congressman Lee Zeldin will face off concerning the points essential to New Yorkers.

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer and Maurice DuBois will average the talk, hosted in partnership with Newsradio 880.

The debate will probably be held on CBS2 and our streaming platform at 7 p.m. on June 13 on the CBS Broadcast Center.

Democrats debate on CBS2 the week before on June 7.

The major election is about for June 28.