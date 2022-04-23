CBSE Drops ‘Democracy And Diversity’, Mughal Courts, Poems By Faiz From Syllabus: Report

CBSE drops chapters on Islamic empires, Cold War from syllabus; verses of Faiz additionally excluded

New Delhi:

The CBSE has dropped chapters concerning the Non-Aligned Movement, the Cold War period, the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, the chronicles of Mughal courts and the economic revolution from the historical past and political science syllabi of courses 11 and 12.

Similarly, within the class 10 syllabus, the subject “impact of globalisation on agriculture” from a chapter on ‘Food Security’ has been dropped. The translated excerpts from two poems in Urdu by Faiz Ahmed Faiz within the ‘Religion, Communalism and Politics – Communalism, Secular State’ part have additionally been excluded this yr.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has additionally dropped from the course content material chapters on ‘democracy and variety’.

Asked concerning the rationale behind the selection of matters or chapters being dropped, officers maintained that the modifications are a part of rationalisation of syllabus and are in alignment with suggestions by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), reported information company PTI.

The dropped chapter “Central Islamic Lands” within the class 11 historical past syllabus talks concerning the rise of Islamic empires within the Afro-Asian territories and its implications for economic system and society, in line with the outline in final yr’s syllabus.

The chapter centered on arenas of Islam in reference to its emergence, the rise of the caliphate and empire constructing.

Similarly, within the class 12 historical past syllabus, the dropped chapter titled ‘The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories by Chronicles’ examined the chronicles of Mughal courts to reconstruct the social, non secular and cultural historical past of the Mughals.

The syllabus shared with faculties for the 2022-23 educational session additionally hints on the board’s determination to revert to a single-board examination in a session from the 2 time period examination final yr.

While the 2 time period examination was introduced as a one-time particular measure taken in view of the Covid pandemic, the board officers had final week mentioned a last name will likely be taken sooner or later of time preserving in thoughts the scenario.

“CBSE annually provides curriculum for classes 9 to 12 containing academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices and assessment guidelines. Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the board is in favour of conducting the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the academic session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly,” a senior board official mentioned.

However, this isn’t the primary time the board has dropped from the syllabus sure chapters which have been a part of the curriculum for many years.

As a part of its determination to rationalise the syllabus, the CBSE in 2020 had introduced that chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism within the class 11 political science textbook is not going to be thought of whereas assessing college students, triggering a significant controversy.

The matters had been restored within the 2021-22 educational session and stay part of the curriculum.



