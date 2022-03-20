CBSE results for Class 12 Term-1 declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday mentioned it had shared the outcomes of Term-1 board exams for Class 12 college students with their respective colleges, and most establishments mentioned they’ll talk the outcomes to college students by Monday.

“The board has informed schools only about the theory performance of Class 12 students in a collective manner. Hence, the individual performance of students will not be available on the website,” mentioned Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE examination controller, in a written assertion on Saturday.

The assertion issued by the CBSE added that solely the idea efficiency had been communicated since colleges already had details about the sensible/inner assessments. “Being Term – I only, no mark sheet/passing certificate is being issued now. Only one mark sheet /passing certificate will be issued after the Term-2 examination, so that there is parity with the previous results,” CBSE mentioned in its assertion.

In view of the pandemic, CBSE had introduced a two-term board examination sample final 12 months, with Term-1 that includes a 90-minute take a look at in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. The Term-2 principle examinations will start on April 26 and can comprise two-hour lengthy subjective examination. The board additionally mentioned the weightage given to the Term-1 and Term-2 efficiency will likely be determined on the time of declaration of the Term-2 end result.

Schools that HT spoke to mentioned they acquired the scorecard from the Board late Saturday night and they’re going to share it with college students by Monday.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, mentioned the CBSE shared the marks of solely the written examination. “The board has shared the score of students in the theory/written component. We will inform students about the result on Monday since it came during the weekend,” mentioned Arora.

Sudha Acharya, the chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi colleges as members, mentioned the college will seemingly add the scores on its examination portal by the weekend. Acharya emphasised that the Board has solely shared the marks of the idea element and the consolidated end result will likely be declared as soon as the Term-2 examinations are over.

“We will upload the result on the exam portal and from there, students will be able to check their scores,” mentioned Acharya, who can also be the principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka.

School directors mentioned whereas the marks of the written element had been shared, the weightage of Term-1 outcomes was but to be determined as a consequence of which college students wanted to concentrate on Term 2 equally. Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal, Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Rohini, Sector 8, mentioned the college will maintain an orientation session on Monday earlier than sharing the efficiency outcomes with college students. “The results have come during the weekend. We do not want children to panic during the holiday and will share the performance only on Monday so that teachers can address their concerns and doubts, if any,” mentioned Jha.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini, and president of Vice and Principals’ Association of Delhi, mentioned that pre-Board examinations had been presently underway and the efficiency of scholars will likely be shared from Monday onwards. “Orientation of students will be crucial so that they can assess their performance and accordingly prepare for the upcoming Term-2 exams, without getting disheartened,” mentioned Yadav.