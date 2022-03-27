CCTV footage reveals moments before Dr George Koboka is shot dead | News24

Dr George Koboka was shot and killed at his Diepkloof surgical procedure in Soweto.

CCTV footage reveals a Soweto physician was shot and killed as sufferers waited to see him.

The sufferers are seen working out of the surgical procedure.

The physician was killed per week after sufferers at his surgical procedure had been robbed of their cellphones.

The Soweto physician killed on Friday in Diepkloof was shot and killed as sufferers waited outdoors his workplace to see him.

CCTV footage from the incident reveals a bunch of males coming into Dr George Koboka’s surgical procedure, strolling previous the ready sufferers to his workplace, after which taking pictures him whereas panicked sufferers run out.

In the video, a person in a blue hat, sporting a masks, is seeing sanitising his arms and strolling into the surgical procedure.

He is adopted into the surgical procedure by a person in a yellow shirt and one other in blue pants. The fourth man, sporting a masks, is seen lingering outdoors.

Inside the surgical procedure, the person within the blue hat speaks to the receptionists after which walks previous the ready sufferers and straight to the physician’s places of work.

He stands on the door and says one thing to his accomplices, who at the moment are standing on the door of the surgical procedure.

The man within the yellow shirt closes the door, says one thing to the receptionist, and walks to in direction of the physician’s workplace as he reaches for one thing underneath his shirt.

As he makes his method in direction of the physician’s workplace, the confederate in blue assumes door responsibility and prevents folks from coming inside.

At this level, the sufferers are uneasy. One stands, after which sits, whereas one other strikes farther from the door of the physician’s workplace.

The man in a yellow shirt and the one in a blue hat stroll contained in the physician’s workplace.

A couple of seconds later, the sufferers, one who’s carrying a toddler, are seen working out of the surgical procedure. Another cowers underneath the receptionist’s desk.

The man within the yellow shirt walks out of the physician’s workplace, gun in hand, and the physician’s workplace door then closes. He goes again, opens it, and the person within the blue hat emerges.

They then run out of the surgical procedure.

Once outdoors, the person within the masks, who had been lingering about, joins them they usually all flee.

Koboka’s homicide comes per week after a bunch of males stormed his surgical procedure and robbed sufferers of their cellphones.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo stated three folks – aged 23, 28 and 33 – have since been arrested for the homicide, whereas one remains to be at massive.

They are anticipated to seem within the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

