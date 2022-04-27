CDC Estimates 3 Out Of Every 4 Children In U.S. Have Been Infected With COVID

BOSTON (CBS) – New CDC analysis launched Tuesday reveals three out of each 4 American youngsters has been contaminated with COVID-19. This examine of 200,000 Americans regarded on the antibodies youngsters make once they’ve had coronavirus. These antibodies look completely different than these created by the vaccine.

On one hand, this latest safety will possible imply fewer new instances within the subsequent few months. But what does this widespread an infection from the contagious omicron surge imply for our youngsters within the long-term? Experts say we merely don’t know but.

READ MORE: Harvard Pledges $100 Million To Address Ties With Slavery

“There are some other respiratory illnesses like RSV which do increase risk of having reactive airway diseases, or a precursor to asthma later on in life. We also know those viruses act in slightly different ways so may not be exactly the same,” defined Dr. Brian Chow, the attending doctor for Tufts Medical Center Infectious Disease.

Dr. Chow identified that antibodies generated by pure an infection are likely to go away quicker – which suggests vaccines and boosters stay a vital instrument.

READ MORE: ‘Joe Biden Is Running’: Sen. Warren Responds To Speculation About 2024 Presidential Bid

“It’s the same advice we’re giving to adults and teenagers who have already been infected: the vaccine enhances your immunity and increases ability to fight off infection,” he stated.

This CDC report got here out the identical day Pfizer sought permission to supply a booster dose to youngsters ages 5 to 11. Parents of toddlers are nonetheless ready for a licensed vaccine.

MORE NEWS: State Board Eyes Higher MCAS Scores To Graduate

Experts say it’s nonetheless affordable for folks of unvaccinated younger youngsters to masks and naturally use greatest apply protecting measures like frequent hand washing.