CDC: Only 5 Massachusetts counties now high risk for COVID transmission

BOSTON — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has up to date its map displaying excessive ranges of COVID-19 transmission throughout the nation, and the variety of Massachusetts counties in that class continues to drop.

Only 5 counties – Barnstable, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk — are nonetheless at “high levels” of threat. Two weeks in the past, 10 counties have been at “high risk.”

Seven counties — Berkshire, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester — are actually listed as “medium risk.”

Bristol County is the lone county listed as “low risk”.

Five Massachusetts counties have been deemed “high-risk” for COVID transmission. CDC



The CDC says folks in any of the counties highlighted in orange (excessive threat) are really helpful to put on masks indoors regardless of vaccination standing.

The CDC’s transmission knowledge is a mixture of recent instances by inhabitants and positivity price.

You can see the newest CDC map here.