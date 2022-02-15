CDC warns US travelers to avoid 135+ destinations due to ‘very high’ COVID-19 levels

Federal well being officers are warning U.S. vacationers to keep away from more than 135 destinations as of Monday as a result of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved South Korea, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Comoros, Saint Pierre and Miquelon and French Polynesia to its degree 4 COVID-19 threat class Monday as a result of “very high” ranges of the virus.

Larger nations are thought of to have very high COVID-19 levels after they report greater than 500 circumstances of latest circumstances per 100,000 individuals over the previous 28 days.

“Avoid travel to these destinations,” the CDC says on its web site. “If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

Travelers at an airport on Dec. 20, 2021, in Miami.

Two different locations – Eswatini and Mauritius – dropped from degree 4 to degree 3 and are actually thought of to have “high” COVID-19 ranges.

Other modifications Monday embody:

CDC COVID TRAVEL WARNINGS: The CDC warns US travelers to avoid more than 100 countries. Do people care?

CDC LEVEL 4 LIST: CDC adds Japan and Israel to ‘very high’ COVID risk category, warns travelers to ‘avoid’ 130+ countries

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

This article initially appeared on USA TODAY: CDC: US travelers should avoid 135+ destinations due to COVID