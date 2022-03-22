CEAT launches color-tread tyres to help vehicle owner know when to replace

Not seen when first bought, the CEAT tyres have an embedded yellow strip which when clear to the bare eye, is an indication of the tyre needing a alternative.

CEAT on Tuesday knowledgeable the launch of a brand new set of tyres with color-tread put on indicators to assist automobile homeowners know the precise interval wherein to go for a brand new set. At current, it is not at all times clear to a automobile proprietor that the present set of tyres could also be nicely previous their prime and this is usually a security hazard.

But CEAT claims that with the color-tread put on indicator, it may be simply ascertained.

The complete logic is definitely fairly easy. These CEAT tyres include an embedded yellow strip inside the tread portion. In its new state, this strip is not seen however because the automobile does its rounds over an prolonged time period, this turns into seen, an indication that it might be time to go in for a alternative.

Available in two sizes – 15-inch for Toyota Innova and 16-inch for Toyota Innova Crysta, CEAT is underlining the potential of those tyres to boost the security quotient. “Consumer perception research revealed that many of the customers usually are not conscious of when to alter the tyres. Driving worn out tyres could possibly be unsafe for them and everybody round on the roads,” says Ankur Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at CEAT Tyres. “We have provide you with an modern product with Colour Tread Wear Indicator know-how with an goal to make our clients conscious of the time to alter tyres for security.’’

