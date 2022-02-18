CEC registers another candidate for upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18
By Amina Nazarli – Trend:
Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of
the Mary area has been registered as a candidate for the put up of
president of Turkmenistan, Trend studies citing Turkmenportal.
He acquired his presidential candidate certificates throughout a
assembly of Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission on February
16.
Bekmyradov was nominated for the put up of president by a normal
vote through the 4th extraordinary congress of Turkmenistan’s
Agrarian Party.
On February 11 through the extraordinary assembly of the Halk
Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council)
of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov mentioned that street to the
public administration of the nation needs to be given to younger
leaders.
The nomination of candidates for the nation’s presidential
place began on February 14.
Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov has grow to be the primary
candidate for the put up of head of state within the upcoming early
presidential election in Turkmenistan scheduled for March 12.
Moreover, the CEC has registered six initiative teams of
residents that can be capable of nominate candidates for the nation’s
presidential election.