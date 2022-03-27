CEC Sushil Chandra laments lack of women representation in Parliament

Highlighting the under-representation of ladies in Parliament, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Saturday stated the primary Lok Sabha had 15 girls MPs and the seventeenth Lok Sabha has 78, however progress remains to be sluggish.

While addressing the occasion ‘Sansad Ratna awards’ in Delhi, he added that there’s a must have a really inclusive Parliament.

“First Lok Sabha had 15 women MPs & 17th Lok Sabha has 78 but progress is still slow. We’ll have to have a very inclusive Parliament,” he stated throughout his handle.

Stressing upon the features of a great legislature, he stated {that a} good legislature is actually and meaningfully consultant. It should embrace various voices, particularly of those that have been marginalised earlier. This implies larger presence and participation of ladies in Parliament.

“The classical function of a good legislature is an inclusive legislature. This is the most important thing,” he said.

Expressing concern over the time misplaced attributable to disruptions in Parliament, he stated that this doesn’t augur properly for democracy.

“While heated arguments, debates and speeches are a barometer of a robust Parliament, frequent disruptions, walkouts and hunger strikes are not,” he added whereas emphasizing the disruptions in Parliamentary proceedings.

The time misplaced attributable to disruptions has seen a dramatic improve over time, with some classes witnessing an entire “wash out”. “This does not augur well for a robust parliamentary democracy,” he stated.

“Participation in Parliament, raising matters of critical importance by virtue of the Question Hour and the Zero Hour are established parliamentary practices…. This precious opportunity should not be wasted by theatrics or slogan-shouting or rushing to the well of the House,” Chandra stated.

While speaking concerning the participation of ladies in elections, he shared the information of the recently-held Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

The girls voter turnout exceeded the male voter turnout in In 4 of the 5 states- Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, whereas it was practically equal in Punjab, he identified.