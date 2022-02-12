Ceci, Hyman Score To Lead Oilers In Win Over Islanders

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cody Ceci and Zach Hyman every scored a aim, Mike Smith stopped 37 photographs and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Friday evening.

Jesse Puljujarvi additionally scored for the Oilers and Connor McDavid had two assists to assist Jay Woodcroft get a win in his NHL teaching debut. Mike Smith stopped 37 photographs, together with 18 within the first interval, to enhance to 3-4-1 on the season.

Edmonton snapped a two-game skid and improved to 6-2-1 in its final 9.

Anthony Beauvillier had a aim for the Islanders, who’ve misplaced 4 of six. Ilya Sorokin completed with 33 saves.

Edmonton scored a uncommon first aim of the sport when Ceci beat Sorokin with a protracted level blast with 57 seconds to play within the opening interval. It was simply the sixth time within the final 36 video games that Edmonton acquired the sport’s first aim. The Oilers at the moment are 13-0 this season when scoring the preliminary aim.

Edmonton made it 2-0 halfway by the second interval when Hyman elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 alternative and acquired his 14th aim of the marketing campaign and a centesimal of his profession.

New York acquired again into the competition on the facility play with 5 minutes to play within the center body as Beauvillier beat Smith glove-side.

The Oilers restored their two-goal lead on the facility play halfway by the third as Puljujarvi dove for a puck and swatted it by Sorokin’s legs. His eleventh ended a 14-game goal-scoring drought.

NOTES: Woodcroft and assistant coach Dave Manson, who joined him in coming as much as Edmonton, had been of their fourth season teaching the Oilers AHL affiliate in Bakersfield. They recorded an general report of 105-71-21 throughout their tenure earlier than transferring as much as coach the NHL membership after Dave Tippett was relieved of his duties on Wednesday. … It was the primary time the Islanders confronted the Oilers in Edmonton since Feb. 21, 2019. The Islanders gained the earlier assembly between the 2 groups on Jan. 1 this season in New York, prevailing 3-2 in additional time. … Out of the lineup for the Oilers had been Kris Russell (undisclosed), Zack Kassian (fractured jaw), Duncan Keith (higher physique) and Mikko Koskinen (COVID-19). … Missing for the Islanders was Kyle Palmieri, after he and his spouse welcomed a child earlier this week.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Calgary on Saturday evening within the third of 4 straight on the highway.

Oilers: At San Jose on Monday evening to open a two-game California journey.

