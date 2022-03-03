Cedric Burnside was born on the road with the blues in his veins
Cedric Burnside has little doubt he was destined for a life on the highway making music and sharing his deep love of Mississippi Hill Country Blues.
He was born whereas his dad and mom had been driving residence to Mississippi in the summertime of 1978.
“I’ve been on the road my whole life,” he says. “My parents made an emergency stop driving home one day and I was born at a little clinic in Memphis, so I was born for the road. I’m supposed to travel.”
Burnside is the grandson of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside, who he performed drums with from the age of 12. His personal teenage daughter sings on the title monitor of his newest album, I Be Trying, and shut household pal David ‘Junior’ Kimbrough was an early mentor.
“I was around Mr Junior Kimbrough a lot when I was growing up, and when I’d go on the road with my big daddy (R.L. Burnside) we’d go straight to the juke joint when we got back home, so I was around Junior a lot, as well as my big daddy,” he says.
“I always try to put a song (on his albums) by my big daddy or Junior, and hopefully, I’ll get around to putting one on there from Miss Jessie Mae Hemphill and Mr Othar [Turner] because I watched those cats too, growing up.”
I took that chord and put it with what I already knew and stored practising day by day. It was fairly a journey.
Cedric Burnside
Hill nation blues has an extended and wealthy historical past within the forests of southern Tennessee, the place Burnside lives along with his household. A heavier emphasis on percussion and rhythm units it aside from conventional Delta blues, and it was the drums, additionally performed by his father Calvin Jackson, that first attracted Burnside.
“What makes hill country blues stand out is the unorthodox rhythm of the music. It’s unlike any other blues you might hear,” he says. “I like to say it’s got a mind of its own. It puts you in a trance … it takes you somewhere and sometimes you don’t even know where, it just takes you.”