Cedric Burnside has little doubt he was destined for a life on the highway making music and sharing his deep love of Mississippi Hill Country Blues.

Cedric Burnside is touring Australia this month, enjoying songs from new album I Be Trying. Credit:

He was born whereas his dad and mom had been driving residence to Mississippi in the summertime of 1978.

“I’ve been on the road my whole life,” he says. “My parents made an emergency stop driving home one day and I was born at a little clinic in Memphis, so I was born for the road. I’m supposed to travel.”

Burnside is the grandson of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside, who he performed drums with from the age of 12. His personal teenage daughter sings on the title monitor of his newest album, I Be Trying, and shut household pal David ‘Junior’ Kimbrough was an early mentor.