Celebrating community success with the UEFA Grassroots Awards

The 2021/22 UEFA Grassroots Awards will honour group champions from throughout Europe.

Five winners shall be introduced on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 April, showcasing golf equipment and initiatives that present secure, pleasurable locations for everyone to benefit from the sport, no matter age, capacity, gender or background.





The UEFA Grassroots programme

UEFA Grassroots Awards: the classes

Best novice membership

Best skilled membership

Best participation initiative

Best incapacity initiative

Best social initiative

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president: “Selecting the winners of the UEFA Grassroots Awards is always an enjoyable and inspiring task. It highlights the impressive, inclusive, and noteworthy projects of national associations and clubs across the continent, whose influence often sways beyond sports. “Congratulations to the winners, and I want you and all of the nominees much more future success as you proceed to forge these excellent tasks which have an important impression on the sport’s development and your communities.”

Maxwell Scherrer, UEFA chief of football development: “It is UEFA’s mission to make sure that all people who desires to play soccer can achieve this in a secure and pleasurable setting. The Grassroots Awards are our alternative to recognise the improbable work being finished by our nationwide associations in making the sport enjoyable, inclusive and accessible for everybody, creating lasting friendships and a lifelong love of our sport.”

About the UEFA Grassroots Awards





UEFA Grassroots Awards 2019

Since 2010, the UEFA Grassroots Awards have celebrated excellence beneath the elite ranges of European soccer, highlighting the unsung heroes whose dedication permits the sport to thrive and gives a basis for the broader improvement of the game. Candidates are nominated by UEFA’s member nationwide associations, with award winners chosen by UEFA’s Executive Committee, following suggestions made by the organisation’s Grassroots Panel and Development and Technical Assistance Committee.

The significance of grassroots soccer

A wholesome grassroots sport is essential to the success of elite soccer and is central to UEFA’s technique to make sure soccer is probably the most performed, trusted, aggressive and fascinating sport. Grassroots soccer:

– Creates a strong basis for the sport

– Provides enjoying alternatives for all

– Promotes respect, inclusion and equality

– Serves as a automobile for academic, sporting and social improvement

– Promotes lifelong participation