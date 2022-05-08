Celebrating Mother’s Day with Johannes’ Story

Special Olympics Singapore athlete Johannes’ mom talking at a Special Olympics Asia Pacific occasion.

Mother’s Day is an event to precise respect, honor, and love in direction of moms all world wide. For Special Olympics Singapore athlete Johannes’ mom, at the present time carries distinctive that means given the challenges and sacrifices she confronted to create a significant life for her son.

Johannes’ mom was just a few months into her being pregnant when she discovered her son can be born with Down syndrome. Initially annoyed by the information, she was inspired by buddies to affix a help group for folks with youngsters who’ve Down syndrome. The group supplied a group for Johannes’ mom throughout her being pregnant and higher ready her for the start of her son.

Shortly after Johannes was born, she despatched him to a middle designed to help within the early improvement course of of youngsters with intellectual disabilities. Through the help of each his mom and the group which she surrounded him with, Johannes was uncovered to many actions which expanded his worldview together with sports activities, music, and writing.

At 9 years outdated, Johannes’ mom signed her son up for Special Olympics Singapore the place he loved enjoying badminton. And now, at age 24, Johannes continues to be enjoying badminton and training learners.

Read the total story of Johannes and his mom from HUMAN R.A.C.E.—a platform powered by Special Olympics Asia Pacific that provides a voice to athletes with intellectual disabilities and the group round them—within the article titled Can’t Waste Time Crying.