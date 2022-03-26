Celebrity Hayne witness lists $5 million holiday retreat
Sam Henderson has saved a reasonably low profile in recent times since his former standing as a star monetary planner took a star flip as one of many high-profile witnesses of the Hayne royal fee, however his funding savvy re-emerged this week when his Southern Highlands retreat, Highlands Lake House, hit the market.
Henderson was beforehand greatest recognized for his many media gigs, most notably on Sky’s Your Money, Your Call, earlier than 2018 when he pleaded responsible to dishonesty and faulty disclosure fees on the banking royal fee, and narrowly prevented jail to as a substitute be slapped with a $10,000 penalty and a two-year good behaviour bond.
Central to the costs have been claims he promoted himself as holding a grasp of commerce qualification, and that his agency suggested shopper Donna McKenna, a Fair Work Commissioner, to switch her superannuation financial savings right into a self-managed fund.
McKenna didn’t achieve this, saving herself a $500,000 loss.
The ordeal could have damaged lesser egos however is described on Henderson’s personal web site as a “gift”, and the media storm as “happening for him and not to him” given the awakening it provided.
Meanwhile, his 11-hectare property, Highlands Lake House, has been gussied up significantly since his funding firm, Hendo Property Investments, bought it in 2015 for $1,225,000, judging by earlier than and after pictures.
As nicely as the principle residence, that includes a swimming pool and a tennis court docket, there’s a cottage and barn kitted out as vacation keep lodging, and a supervisor’s cottage and equestrian services.
DiJones’ Sarah Burke has given it a $5 million information.