Celebrity Hayne witness lists $5 million holiday retreat

Sam Henderson has saved a reasonably low profile in recent times since his former standing as a star monetary planner took a star flip as one of many high-profile witnesses of the Hayne royal fee, however his funding savvy re-emerged this week when his Southern Highlands retreat, Highlands Lake House, hit the market.

Henderson was beforehand greatest recognized for his many media gigs, most notably on Sky’s Your Money, Your Call, earlier than 2018 when he pleaded responsible to dishonesty and faulty disclosure fees on the banking royal fee, and narrowly prevented jail to as a substitute be slapped with a $10,000 penalty and a two-year good behaviour bond.

Highlands Lake House in High Range hit the market this week for $5 million.

Central to the costs have been claims he promoted himself as holding a grasp of commerce qualification, and that his agency suggested shopper Donna McKenna, a Fair Work Commissioner, to switch her superannuation financial savings right into a self-managed fund.

McKenna didn’t achieve this, saving herself a $500,000 loss.