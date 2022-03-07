Cell-based flu vaccine approved in Australia for children aged 2 and older

Paul Griffin, director of infectious illnesses at Mater Health Services in Brisbane, stated present era flu vaccines had been nonetheless very efficient at stopping influenza transmission.

But Dr Griffin, who additionally sits of the medical advisory board for the vaccine, stated vaccines like this one had the potential to be much more efficient.

“The current flu vaccines are very good and we rely on them very heavily for flu vaccination every year,” he stated.

“This is an additional option that some people might elect to take up.”

Dr Griffin stated the approval for youthful kids was well timed, given recommendations this 12 months’s flu season in Australia might be harsh, after the virus was saved largely dormant resulting from anti-COVID measures.