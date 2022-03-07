Cell-based flu vaccine approved in Australia for children aged 2 and older
Paul Griffin, director of infectious illnesses at Mater Health Services in Brisbane, stated present era flu vaccines had been nonetheless very efficient at stopping influenza transmission.
But Dr Griffin, who additionally sits of the medical advisory board for the vaccine, stated vaccines like this one had the potential to be much more efficient.
“The current flu vaccines are very good and we rely on them very heavily for flu vaccination every year,” he stated.
“This is an additional option that some people might elect to take up.”
Dr Griffin stated the approval for youthful kids was well timed, given recommendations this 12 months’s flu season in Australia might be harsh, after the virus was saved largely dormant resulting from anti-COVID measures.
“As we come into a year when we’re going to see a bit of flu around after a few light years, it gives people another option so we can get as many people vaccinated as possible,” he stated.
Dr Anderson stated that they had been ready for the outcomes of scientific trials to get approval for the two-and-over age vary and so they had now come via, with solely minor and anticipated uncomfortable side effects recorded, together with ache and redness on the injection web site and delicate complications.
Flucelvax Quad won’t be coated by the National Immunisation Program in 2022, though the corporate hopes it will likely be in future years, and due to this fact needs to be bought privately for round $40 a dose.
Prior to 2020, there have been extra Australian kids aged below 5 hospitalised with influenza than some other vaccine preventable illness, in response to federal authorities information from public hospitals.
Of these kids admitted to hospital with influenza, 10-to-15 per cent wanted intensive care and of all hospitalised kids as much as 84 per cent had been unvaccinated.