Cellphone store robber arrested after taking woman, grandkids hostage | News24

A robber was arrested after taking three individuals hostage.

The armed man and 4 others robbed a cellphone retailer in Cato Ridge.

Police are nonetheless in pursuit of three of the robbers.

An alleged armed robber was arrested after taking a girl and her two grandchildren hostage in Umbumbulu, exterior Durban.

The man and 4 others robbed a cellphone retailer in Cato Ridge.

They allegedly took numerous cellphones from the shop at gunpoint, in keeping with the police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker mentioned the robbers fled in a getaway car.

“Magma security officers were alerted about the robbery and swiftly responded to the scene,” mentioned Naicker.

K9 officers and the Special Task Force members additionally joined within the pursuit of the robbers.

The robbers drove in direction of Umbumbulu, the place they misplaced management of their getaway automobile.

READ | Five held hostage at Bloemfontein insurance company

One robber was instantly arrested, whereas three robbers bumped into the bushes.

The fifth bumped into a close-by home and held three individuals towards their will.

A police hostage negotiator was referred to as in to help.

“After a lengthy standoff, the suspect was apprehended. His firearm was seized. A woman and her two young grandchildren were held hostage, and were released unharmed.

“Three different suspects are nonetheless within the bushes. The police are pursuing them,” Naicker mentioned.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.