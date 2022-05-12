Celtic crowned Scottish champions; City run riot as Leeds near EPL drop

The Belgian put the sport to mattress with a hat-trick in a devastating 18-minute spell within the first half, earlier than notching a fourth after the break because the away followers alternated between chanting “Kevin De Bruyne” and “Champions of England”. The win leaves Pep Guardiola’s aspect prime on 89 factors, three forward of Liverpool whom additionally they lead on aim distinction, with the title now firmly of their sights. Kevin De Bruyne scored 4 for City. Credit:Getty Mount fired Chelsea in entrance inside 4 minutes, earlier than a reckless problem from Dan James noticed him despatched off 20 minutes later, leaving Leeds with a mountain to climb. There solely regarded like being one winner from that second on, with Chelsea placing the sport to mattress within the 54th minute as American ahead Pulisic slotted house from the sting of the world, earlier than Lukaku hammered in a late third to seal victory.

A 3rd successive league loss for Leeds means they keep within the backside three on 34 factors from 36 matches, stage with Seventeenth-placed Burnley, who’ve a sport in hand, making Sunday’s conflict with Brighton pivotal for Jesse Marsch’s aspect. Chelsea’s first win in 4 league video games moved Thomas Tuchel’s third-placed crew onto 70 factors from 36 matches, 4 away from Arsenal in fourth, and eight away from Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. Romelu Lukaku (left) celebrates Chelsea’s third aim at Elland Road. Credit:Getty Two of Leeds’ chief relegation rivals, in the meantime, performed out a scoreless draw to do their very own hopes few favours. Relegated Watford ended a run of 11 straight house defeats once they held Everton to a goalless attract a poor encounter at Vicarage Road, denying the guests the prospect to maneuver additional away from the relegation zone.

The finest likelihood of the sport fell to Everton’s Demarai Gray, who skewed his shot extensive from eight yards with the aim at his mercy as Watford saved a primary house clean-sheet this season. Everton transfer to 36 factors from 35 video games, two forward of Leeds United within the third relegation place, with the latter having performed a sport extra. Everton’s Demarari Gray had the perfect likelihood of a torrid stalemate with Watford. Credit:Getty Watford made various injury-enforced adjustments to their aspect and had no lack of effort on the day they appointed new supervisor Rob Edwards, however as has been the case for a lot of the marketing campaign, they didn’t have the standard to hassle the guests. Everton had been maybe too cautious of their method, definitely within the first half, and it was not till the second interval once they troubled house goalkeeper Ben Foster.