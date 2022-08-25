Celtic draw holders Real in Champions Lge

Ange Postecoglou’s Scottish champions Celtic have been drawn to play holders Real Madrid on this season’s Champions League.

In the draw made on Thursday in Turkey, the Australian’s aspect realized they might additionally face German aspect RB Leipzig and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk within the group levels.

In a glamour group, Barcelona will face fellow former champions Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Real captured a record-extending 14th European crown after they beat Liverpool in final season’s ultimate and, on paper, Carlo Ancelotti’s aspect ought to have few issues in making the final 16 from Group F.

Postecoglou’s aspect, although, will welcome a return of massive European nights to Parkhead as they take pleasure in their return to the continent’s high competitors.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will tackle his former aspect within the group levels after the five-times champions have been drawn with Bayern together with Inter and Viktoria Plzen in group C.

Manchester City ahead Erling Haaland can even face his former employers because the English champions have been drawn in Group G with Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain, full with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi of their ranks, start their quest for a maiden trophy in Europe’s elite membership competitors in a tough Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool will meet Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.

The Champions League group stage will start sooner than standard on September 6 and conclude forward of this 12 months’s World Cup finals which happen in Qatar from November 20.

The knockout levels start in February, with the ultimate going down in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

Group A: Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy), Rangers (Scotland).

Group B: Porto (Portugal), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium).

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic).

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Tottenham (England), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), Marseille (France).

Group E: AC Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), Salzburg (Austria), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia).

Group F: Real Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Celtic (Scotland).

Group G: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark).

Group H: Paris St Germain (France), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Maccabi Haifa (Israel)