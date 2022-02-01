Celtic great Dalglish full of praise for Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou is incomes rave critiques in his position as Celtic supervisor forward of the Hoops’ top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership conflict towards Rangers.

Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish has heaped reward on Hoops supervisor Ange Postecoglou, whose aspect will transfer to the highest of the Scottish Premiership ladder with a win over arch-rivals Rangers at Parkhead.

Second-placed Celtic is simply two factors adrift of Rangers heading into the most recent Old Firm derby on Thursday morning (AEDT).

And so impressed has Dalglish been with Celtic’s performances below former Socceroos coach Postecoglou, that he’s tipping a Hoops win.

“I would have Celtic down as slight favourites to win this match,” Dalglish wrote in his Sunday Post column.

“It’s never wise to choose a winner, but I think home advantage gives Celtic the edge as we head into the game.”

The groups final met in August, with Rangers profitable 1-0 at residence.

However, Celtic has continued to enhance below Postecoglou, who took over the Hoops within the low season after a poor 2020-21 marketing campaign through which they didn’t raise any silverware and completed 25 factors adrift of champions Rangers.

Postecoglou has already guided his workforce to Scottish League Cup glory, beating Hibernian 2-1 in December’s last.

“Credit to Ange for his coaching and managerial skills,” Dalglish wrote.

“He took over Celtic when they were in the depths of despair but he turned it around very quickly.

“There is a real organisation about the Celtic team and a recognisable pattern of play. It’s clear to see they work on things during the week in training.

“He has also been brilliant at recruitment.”

Dalglish additionally praised Rangers supervisor Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who’s getting ready for his first Old Firm conflict as a supervisor after taking up from Steven Gerrard in November.

“Giovanni will be delighted his team will go to the other side of Glasgow on top of the league,” Dalglish stated.

“He will be looking forward to the tactical battle against Ange.

“All in all, it is a game of mouth-watering proportions.

“Managers, coaches, players, supporters and pundits will all be desperate for (Thursday morning) to come around.”

Celtic will likely be nearly sure to must win with out in-form Australian playmaker Tom Rogic, who isn’t set to reach again in Glasgow from Socceroos obligation in Oman till only a few hours earlier than the match.

They are additionally anticipated to be with out current signing Daizen Maeda, who additionally will get again to Glasgow on match day after representing Japan.

Not that Postecoglou has completely given up hope on both Rogic or Maeda enjoying some half within the derby.

“I think they get back on the day of the game irrespective of my desire to find a supersonic vehicle that will get them here in record time,” Postecoglou informed BBC Sportsound.

“A lot of that will actually depend on whether they actually play or not (for their countries). If they play the day before, then it is impossible for them to play on the night.

“If they are not involved, then there is an opportunity to get them back, but we will look at that.”