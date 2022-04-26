Celtics Complete Sweep Of Nets With 116-112 Win In Game 4

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics accomplished their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday evening, hanging on for a 116-112 win in Game 4 in Brooklyn.

It was quite a bit nearer than it needed to be, however the Celtics acquired the job completed and can now get some relaxation earlier than the second spherical. It’s some candy payback for the Celtics, after the Nets despatched them dwelling in 5 video games in final yr’s first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Boston will now play the winner of the Bucks-Bulls collection, with Milwaukee main that collection 3-1 heading into Wednesday evening’s Game 5.

Jayson Tatum completed with 29 factors, 5 assists and three rebounds regardless of fouling out with 2:25 to go within the sport. Jaylen Brown was huge with 22 factors whereas Marcus Smart added 20, together with 10 within the fourth quarter. Grant Williams was large off the bench with 14 factors and a few stingy protection in opposition to Kevin Durant.

Durant completed with 39 factors for Brooklyn, however was nonetheless off from the ground, hitting simply 13 of his 31 makes an attempt. Kyrie Irving had 20 factors off 6-for-13 capturing.

For the collection, Durant was simply 32-for-83 in opposition to the Boston protection. He was a non-factor for a lot of the collection.

Both groups struggled to get going early because the refs made full use of their whistles. Boston rattled off a 10-0 run halfway via the quarter, with Derrick White doing half of the group’s injury over that span, however the Celtics led by simply 4, 30-26, after the primary quarter.

The Celtics acquired a little bit separation within the second quarter as Tatum scored eight within the body and Grant Williams hit some threes to go together with his very good protection in opposition to Durant. Boston led by eight, 58-50, heading into the break.

Tatum scored a dozen of his factors within the third and Boston led by 12 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Nets rattled off a 6-0 run to start out the ultimate body as Tatum acquired a breather, and a Durant hoop made it a 90-84 with simply over 10 minutes left.

Tatum answered by turning a Durant missed layup, and failed Griffin put-back try, into a powerful flush. He canned a 3 on Boston’s subsequent possession to push the Boston result in 95-86.

But he was whistled for his fifth foul with 8:17 remaining within the sport when Griffin drew a cost, and Tatum needed to take a group on the bench once more. The Nets acquired nearer as Tatum sat, with Goran Dragic banking in a 3 to make it a 102-99 sport with 5:24 left.

But Brown stopped the bleeding for Boston with a pleasant pullup whereas being fouled by Irving, and his free throw put the Celtics on high 105-99. Smart tipped in a Williams miss on Boston’s subsequent possession to get the lead again to eight with 4:35 to go.

Another Smart layup put Boston up 109-103, however Tatum fouled out with 2:48 to go on an especially questionable sixth foul when he and Dragic acquired tousled on an inbound. Kyrie Irving nailed a deep three with 2:25 left to deliver Brooklyn inside three, 109-106.

A Durant floater made it a one-point sport with 1:28 on the clock, however Jaylen Brown made a pleasant baseline runner to present Boston a 111-108 lead. After Durant went 1-for-2 on the line, Al Horford put again off a Smart miss on the opposite finish to place the Celtics on high 113-109 with 13.7 seconds left.

Durant missed a 3 with 10.3 seconds left and the Celtics corralled the unfastened ball, with Smart hitting each of his freebies. He hit two extra with 2.7 seconds left to seal the victory — and collection — for the Celtics.

This is the third first-round sweep by the Celtics within the final 4 postseasons. It’s the primary time that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been swept of their careers.