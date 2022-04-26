Celtics Eliminate Nets’ Latest Superteam With First-Round Sweep
The Nets had been anticipating to vie for N.B.A. championships, and maybe some day they are going to. But that day isn’t now, and one other abbreviated postseason look ended on Monday when the Boston Celtics defeated them, 116-112, to finish a four-game sweep of their first-round playoff sequence.
It was a becoming finale to a disjointed season for the seventh-seeded Nets, who spent months biking by way of a motley solid of characters. They had been undone by accidents and absences, by a mishmash roster that might not unearth a coherent model of basketball, and, lastly, by a superior opponent that put its suffocating clamps on two of the planet’s greatest gamers.
The Celtics produced the league’s top-ranked protection within the common season, they usually proved it was no fluke in opposition to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ime Udoka, the Celtics’ first-year coach, was one in every of Coach Steve Nash’s assistants in Brooklyn final season, and he utilized his institutional information all through the sequence.
Next up for the second-seeded Celtics is the winner of the first-round sequence between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. The defending champion Bucks have a three-games-to-one lead getting into Game 5 of their sequence on Wednesday.
The Nets, who had the second-highest payroll within the league this season, will attempt to recalibrate. Nash, who was hired by the Nets in 2020 with none head teaching expertise, has now presided over two early postseason exits. (The Nets lost to the Bucks within the Eastern Conference semifinals final season.) Irving, who can turn into an unrestricted free agent, has mentioned that he intends to re-sign with the staff. But he appeared in solely 29 regular-season video games this season due to his refusal to be vaccinated in opposition to the coronavirus.
The season was additionally interrupted by a midseason trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, who acquired James Harden in alternate for a package deal that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and draft picks. Simmons arrived in Brooklyn with a balky again and mentioned he had been coping with psychological well being points for months. He by no means appeared in uniform.
As for the Harden experiment, it was a bust. Harden, Durant and Irving performed collectively in simply 16 video games over two seasons, together with the playoffs.
Before Game 4, Nash mirrored on the Nets’ tumultuous season and spun it ahead, saying it had made the staff “better” and “stronger.”
“We took the challenge and we all grew from it,” he mentioned. “And at some point, those challenges will afford us a lot. We hope that we don’t have to face so many going forward, though.”
Durant missed 21 video games after spraining his knee in January, then performed heavy minutes late within the common season because the staff scrambled for a spot within the play-in match. After Durant tried simply 11 area targets in opposition to the Celtics in Game 3, Nash acknowledged that fatigue could have performed a job.
“Kevin’s had to play 40-plus minutes for five-plus weeks after missing six, seven weeks,” he mentioned, including, “I’m sure that’s taken a big toll.”
And there have been the staff’s extremely publicized absences. Simmons watched the primary three video games of the sequence from the bench in avenue garments. Harden now performs in Philadelphia. And Joe Harris, one of many staff’s greatest shooters, had a bone particle faraway from his left ankle in November. When his rehabilitation had a setback, he underwent one other surgical process in March that ended his season.
Against the Celtics, the Nets missed Harris’s size on protection alongside along with his means to stretch the ground as a 3-point menace. As a end result, the Celtics could possibly be much more aggressive about sticking a number of defenders on Durant every time he touched the ball.
The sequence itself was a swift descent into futility. After the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gained Game 1 with a buzzer-beating layup, Irving used a number of profanities to describe his interactions with fans who had been sitting courtside in Boston. (The N.B.A. subsequently fined Irving $50,000 for making obscene gestures.) After the Nets got thumped in Game 2, Irving heaped reward on the Celtics’ younger core, telling reporters that “their time is now.” And after he struggled in Game 3, Durant sounded baffled at his postgame information convention. What might he presumably do to maintain the sequence alive? He didn’t have any instant options.
“Maybe shoot more, maybe be smarter,” he mentioned in a sluggish monotone. “Catch the ball closer to the rim. Play faster. Catch and shoot more.”
Durant mentioned he would attempt to “figure it out” by learning extra movie forward of Game 4.
Now, the Nets have a complete summer time to seek for solutions.