Celtics Eliminate Nets’ Latest Superteam With First-Round Sweep

The Nets had been anticipating to vie for N.B.A. championships, and maybe some day they are going to. But that day isn’t now, and one other abbreviated postseason look ended on Monday when the Boston Celtics defeated them, 116-112, to finish a four-game sweep of their first-round playoff sequence.

It was a becoming finale to a disjointed season for the seventh-seeded Nets, who spent months biking by way of a motley solid of characters. They had been undone by accidents and absences, by a mishmash roster that might not unearth a coherent model of basketball, and, lastly, by a superior opponent that put its suffocating clamps on two of the planet’s greatest gamers.

The Celtics produced the league’s top-ranked protection within the common season, they usually proved it was no fluke in opposition to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ime Udoka, the Celtics’ first-year coach, was one in every of Coach Steve Nash’s assistants in Brooklyn final season, and he utilized his institutional information all through the sequence.