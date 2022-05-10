Celtics have been bullies in the fourth quarter against Bucks

BOSTON (CBS) — To say that the Celtics dominated the fourth quarter of their Game 4 victory is promoting Boston’s efficiency quick. The Celtics put collectively an almost good 12 minutes of basketball within the win, flirting with crew historical past within the course of.

Boston trailed Milwaukee by seven factors heading into the fourth on Monday evening. Facing a 3-1 collection deficit in the event that they didn’t get their act collectively, the Celtics went out and took full management of the sport. They barely missed, taking pictures 16-for-19 from the sphere and 4-for-5 from three-point vary. The Celtics shot an absurd 84.2 p.c within the quarter. They additionally went 7-for-7 from the free throw line for good measure.

READ MORE: Tony DeAngelo takes a shot at Boston crowd after memorable Game 4

The ball motion was at its best within the fourth, as Boston dished out 9 assists on these 16 made baskets. The Celtics outscored the Bucks 43-28 of their greatest offensive quarter of the season, with these 43 factors tied for the second-most factors in 1 / 4 in Celtics postseason historical past.

As the Bucks began to fade after having to cope with a bruising Boston protection for 3 quarters, the Celtics turned on their thrusters. The outcome was an exciting 116-108 victory to knot the collection at 2-2. All the momentum is now on the Celtics’ facet with the collection shifting again to Boston on Wednesday evening.

Ageless marvel Al Horford was the principle catalyst of Boston’s fourth-quarter explosion, scoring 16 of his postseason career-best 30 factors within the ultimate body. He hit all six of his pictures from the sphere, and was an ideal 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Al merely couldn’t miss within the quarter, as he banged residence a few threes in clutch moments and exacted some revenge on Giannis Antetokounmpo by throwing down a monstrous dunk proper in his face with 10 minutes left. That jam modified the complexion of the sport and, for now, the collection.

OG was fired up 😤 pic.twitter.com/Q7ljUTTj5v — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2022

Jayson Tatum additionally awakened in an enormous means within the fourth, scoring 12 of his 30 factors within the body. He was 5-for-6 within the quarter, scoring 10 straight factors for Boston over a two-minute span. Marcus Smart was 4-for-5 to shut out the sport, including 9 fourth-quarter factors.

Derrick White performed the whole fourth as Ime Udoka masterfully went with smaller lineups to run laps across the Bucks. Udoka benched the struggling Grant Williams and Daniel Theis, and went with a lineup of White, Smart, Jaylen Brown, Tatum and Horford. That group raced to a 15-2 run halfway by means of the quarter to swipe the win from the Bucks. Milwaukee’s huge guys, Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, had no fuel left to maintain up with Boston’s breakneck pace.

READ MORE: Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as lead NFL analyst when he retires from football

The Celtics have been their very own worst enemy for giant stretches of the primary three quarters, coughing the ball up 10 occasions that led to fifteen Bucks factors. Boston dedicated only one turnover within the fourth, limiting any transition alternatives and simple appears for the Bucks.

Boston did a lot of its fourth-quarter injury across the rim. Their solely two misses from contained in the arc have been a missed layup by Smart and a Tatum 13-footer that got here up quick.

“You get on your hot streaks and a lot of them are great looks, wide-open shots,” Udoka mentioned of his crew’s effectivity within the fourth. “We talked about multiple paint touches and their defense will dissipate and we got those wide-open looks. The other piece was getting stops and get running in transition. We got some easy baskets as well.”

Udoka mentioned his crew was prepared when the Bucks confirmed indicators of fading. As quickly as they smelled blood within the water, the Celtics pounced by upping the tempo.

“That was a time we really increased touching the paint as much as we could and getting favorable matchups,” he mentioned. “Having them in scramble mode got us a lot of wide-open shots.”

The Celtics have been the higher fourth-quarter crew in three of the 4 video games this collection. After the Bucks outscored the Celtics 23-19 in Game 1, Boston has now outscored Milwaukee 103-71 over the past three video games. The Celtics appear to be saving their greatest for final on this collection. They’re making the Bucks work for the whole lot, and by the fourth quarter, Milwaukee is out of fuel and operating on fumes.

MORE NEWS: Sony Michel signs with Miami Dolphins

“We just went and left it all on the court tonight,” Smart mentioned after Monday’s win. “We were playing not up to our standards. We have been playing that way the whole series, but we’ve been in every game and for us, it’s just finishing those plays when we get in those spots. We’ve been there plenty of times. Just go and take it. That’s what we did tonight.”