Celtics rally in 2nd half, beat Nets for 2-0 lead

BOSTON — Celtics followers acquired underneath Kyrie Irving’s pores and skin within the opening sport of their first-round matchup with the Nets.

It was Boston’s protection that saved him – and Kevin Durant – off steadiness in Game 2.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 factors, together with 10 within the fourth quarter, and the Celtics rallied from 17 factors right down to beat Brooklyn 114-107 on Wednesday night time and take a 2-0 lead of their first-round collection.

Jayson Tatum added 19 factors for Boston, which held Durant with no basket within the second half. Al Horford had 16 factors, Daniel Theis scored 15 and Payton Pritchard had eight of his 10 within the last interval.

“This was like an old-fashioned. old-school playoff game,” Tatum stated. “You just have to grind it out. That’s what we did… we just just stuck with it. Proud of the guys and how we kept responding all game.”

Durant completed with 27 factors however struggled from the sphere for the second straight sport, capturing 4 of 17. Irving had simply 10 factors on 4-of-13 capturing a day after being fined $50,000 for steering obscene gestures and profane language at Celtics followers throughout Game 1.

The collection shifts to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday night time.

“They’re doing a good job trying to cut off my scoring, limit my shot making,” Durant stated. “It’s on me to figure it out.”

Durant and Irving had been restricted to a mixed 1 for 17 within the second half. Bruce Brown completed with 23 factors and Seth Curry added 16.

“They took the lead and they never looked back in that fourth quarter,” Irving stated. “We don’t really have time to be disappointed, to hold our heads. This is part of playoff basketball.”

Coach Ime Udoka stated the strategy to Durant has been to get into his air house as a lot as attainable.

“I think we did that,” Udoka stated. “We want to make him work defensively and offensively have bodies on him the whole time and try to wear him down.”

The TD Garden devoted peppered Irving with boos all through, starting with the pregame introductions. The quantity ratcheted up after tipoff with the addition of “Kyrie sucks! Kyrie sucks!” chants on every of Brooklyn’s first two possessions. The boos returned at any time when he acquired his arms on the ball.

Boston trailed your entire first half however lastly caught as much as tie it at 79 on a brief jumper by Theis. The Nets had been capable of settle in and took a 90-85 edge to the ultimate interval.

The Celtics tied it up once more at 92 early within the fourth on a leaner by Jaylen Brown and took their first lead of the sport with 7:48 left on a jumper by Pritchard.

It was a part of 23-4 run that grew the Celtics’ result in 108-96. The Nets went virtually three minutes with no basket throughout the stretch.

“I think our intensity dropped a little bit in the second half. We also didn’t convert,” Nets coach Steve Nash stated. “We had opportunities, we didn’t convert.”

Bruce Brown stated the Celtics overwhelmed them defensively.

“We just weren’t scoring at the other end,” he stated. “I just think our physicality took a step down in the second half.”

The barrage of boos followers geared toward Irving did little to rattle Brooklyn early. The Nets jumped out to a 9-0 lead, which led to a fast Boston timeout. Bruce Brown had all 9 factors, a part of a 12-point quarter that helped put Brooklyn in entrance 33-24.

The lead elevated to 45-31 within the second, prompting one other Celtics timeout. During the break, Marcus Smart, who injured his left thumb minutes earlier whereas diving on the ground after a unfastened ball, could possibly be seen grimacing as trainers attended to him on the bench.

He acquired the thumb taped and remained within the sport, scoring six straight factors.

Brooklyn settled in and acquired its lead as excessive as 15 earlier than a late flurry by Boston helped it trim the deficit to 65-55 at half.

TIP-INS

Nets: Irving, who’s observing Ramadan, got here out of the sport with 3:23 left within the first quarter. He went to locker room and returned with meals, the solar having simply set in Boston. … Curry was known as for a flagrant foul within the first after he grabbed Tatum’s arm and knocked him to the bottom whereas breaking apart a certain fast-break basket.

Celtics: Had 9 turnovers within the first half.

SPECIAL GUEST

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sat courtside to look at a matchup that featured a number of of his former gamers. Irving, Tatum and Seth Curry are all former Blue Devils. He additionally coached Durant and Irving within the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.

“That’s the first game he’s seen my play in person since he left Duke,” Tatum stated. “Obviously, he’s got a lot of time on his hands.”

MAKING PROGRESS

Nets: Ben Simmons went via some contact work with teammates on Wednesday, which Nash known as “another step” within the level guard’s rehab efforts on his injured again. But Nash stated an ESPN report that Simmons might return to motion as early as Game 4 was information to him.

Celtics middle Robert Williams III has began taking part in 3-on-3 play, Udoka stated.

Though Udoka cautioned the workforce nonetheless is not anticipating him recovering from his current knee surgical procedure to return in time for this collection.