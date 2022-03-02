Celtics Sound Optimistic About Jaylen Brown’s Ankle Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t look good for Jaylen Brown or the Celtics when Boston’s swingman suffered a nasty ankle damage early in Tuesday evening’s win over the Atlanta Hawks. But the Celtics sound considerably assured that this gained’t be a long-term challenge for Brown.

Brown went down in a heap after he rolled his ankle simply three minutes into the sport. He stepped on De’Andre Hunter’s foot as he drove to the ring, and fell awkwardly to the ground. Brown was down for a couple of moments, however finally walked off on his personal energy.

He was dominated out for the remainder of the competition a couple of minutes later, nevertheless it feels like that was simply precautionary. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka stated that Brown needed to come back again in, however the crew didn’t need to push something.

“Got some swelling and soreness, obviously. He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to come back out and play,” stated Udoka. “Just decided big picture, where we’re at in the season, to be smart. So we’ll know more over the next few days.”

That Brown was in a position to stroll off on his personal energy, albeit with a slight limp, has Udoka assured that Brown won’t be sidelined for very lengthy — if in any respect.

“He walked off by himself and then tried to go in the back, so you would hope [he’s not out for long]. But we’ll evaluate him over the next few days and, hopefully, it doesn’t seem like it,” he stated. “But you never know. It can change overnight with swelling and pain.”

Losing Brown, who’s averaging 23.2 factors in his 50 video games, would clearly be an enormous blow to the Celtics. Boston instantly fell right into a funk after he went down, and fell behind by 17 factors within the first half in opposition to the Hawks.

But the C’s confirmed some nice resilience because of starters Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, together with Derrick White and Grant Williams off the bench. After trailing 65-51 on the half, the Celtics began the second half with a 51-23 run, outscoring the Hawks 31-13 within the third quarter, to notch a 107-98 victory. Tatum led all scorers with 33 factors, whereas White and Williams each scored 18 off the bench.

The Celtics will want all arms on deck Thursday evening after they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.