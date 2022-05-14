Census 2022: Deadline extended for Western Cape residents | News24

The census deadline has been prolonged to 31 May, to accommodate the Western Cape.

Alan Winde says residents danger shedding out on authorities providers if the province will get much less cash from Treasury.

The census could be finished on-line.

The census deadline was prolonged to 31 May for folks within the Western Cape to be counted.

Premier Alan Winde urged residents to finish the census questions, else the province would lose important funding.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke set the final likelihood deadline to 31 May.

Winde mentioned solely 70% of the Western Cape had been counted, including that those that had not been counted should accomplish that urgently.

He mentioned:

This is the one possible means we will be sure that as many residents as potential get counted and that our province will get its justifiable share of the nationwide finances.

According to Winde, that is what the Western Cape might lose if solely 70% of the residents are counted:

– Funding equal to 1 615 docs or 5 981 nurses;

– Funding for over roughly 9 300 lecturers;

– R9.7 billion of the finances or over 16% of the provincial equitable share. Of this, R2.6 billion is taken off well being funding and R4.2 billion off the schooling finances, with smaller departments additionally struggling losses.

“In brief, service supply within the Western Cape will endure a significant blow throughout the board if residents don’t make certain they’re counted.

“To these of you who haven’t but finished so, please use this extension to make sure that you and your family get counted. We all should play our half, in order that crucial providers, like faculties and healthcare amenities, proceed to work – for you.”

The last extension bumped the percentage from 49% to 70% – but StatsSA needs this to be higher.

This is how you can be counted:

• Complete the census questionnaire when visited by an official StatsSA counter;

• Complete the census questionnaire via this link to StatsSA: here;

• Contact the census name centre for any enquiries on 0800 110 248 or electronic mail census2022@statssa.gov.za.

