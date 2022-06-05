Central Sparks through to Finals Day despite defeat to Western Storm

Western Storm 135 for 3 (Hennessy 47*) beat Central Sparks 134 for 4 (A Jones 63, Smale 2-17) by seven wickets

Central Sparks are by means of to Finals Day within the Charlotte Edwards Cup regardless of shedding by seven wickets to Western Storm of their ultimate Group B recreation at New Road.

Sparks have certified for the knockout stage at Northampton subsequent Saturday even when they lose prime spot to South East Stars, who play on Sunday, as they’d be the perfect second-placed staff, having gained 4 of their six group video games.

England keeper-batter Amy Jones prime scored for the house aspect with 63 from 46 balls with 9 fours. It was her third fifty in six innings for Sparks and she or he is now the main scorer within the 2022 competitors with 245 runs at a strike charge of 141.61.

But Spinners Claire Nicholas and Sophia Smale had joint figures of 8-0-39-3 to assist limit the Sparks complete to a gettable 134 for 4.

Georgia Hennessy , with an unbeaten 47 off 45 balls, and a few late hitting by Dani Gibson noticed Storm to victory with seven balls to spare.

Sparks elected to bat on the identical hybrid wicket used for Friday night’s Vitality Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Birmingham Bears which produced over 400 runs. They suffered an early setback when Izzy Wong holed out to mid-on within the second over, from Dani Gibson.

The first boundary was not struck till the fourth over when Eve Jones lofted Gibson to the quilt rope. But her second-wicket partnership with Amy Jones step by step flourished and added 65 in 9.1 overs.

Smale broke the stand when Eve Jones went for a mighty blow and was bowled for 27 with the full 70 for two within the eleventh over.

Amy Jones reached a wonderful half century from 40 balls when she swept Gibson for her seventh boundary. Her elegant effort got here to an finish when she tried successful over midwicket and was additionally bowled.

Abigail Freeborn struck the one six of the innings over long-off in opposition to Hennessy earlier than being stumped off Nicholas within the penultimate over.

Fi Morris received the Storm innings off to a super begin with two boundaries in a gap over from Grace Potts costing 13 runs. Morris was then bowled by a no-ball from the primary supply by Wong however did not take benefit and was caught at level in Potts’ third over.

Emily Arlott got here into the assault and had Sophie Luff caught behind however Hennessy and Fran Wilson added 57 in 8.1 overs.