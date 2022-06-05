Central Sparks through to Finals Day despite defeat to Western Storm
Western Storm 135 for 3 (Hennessy 47*) beat Central Sparks 134 for 4 (A Jones 63, Smale 2-17) by seven wickets
Central Sparks are by means of to Finals Day within the Charlotte Edwards Cup regardless of shedding by seven wickets to Western Storm of their ultimate Group B recreation at New Road.
Sparks have certified for the knockout stage at Northampton subsequent Saturday even when they lose prime spot to South East Stars, who play on Sunday, as they’d be the perfect second-placed staff, having gained 4 of their six group video games.
But Spinners Claire Nicholas and Sophia Smale had joint figures of 8-0-39-3 to assist limit the Sparks complete to a gettable 134 for 4.
Sparks elected to bat on the identical hybrid wicket used for Friday night’s Vitality Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Birmingham Bears which produced over 400 runs. They suffered an early setback when Izzy Wong holed out to mid-on within the second over, from Dani Gibson.
The first boundary was not struck till the fourth over when Eve Jones lofted Gibson to the quilt rope. But her second-wicket partnership with Amy Jones step by step flourished and added 65 in 9.1 overs.
Smale broke the stand when Eve Jones went for a mighty blow and was bowled for 27 with the full 70 for two within the eleventh over.
Amy Jones reached a wonderful half century from 40 balls when she swept Gibson for her seventh boundary. Her elegant effort got here to an finish when she tried successful over midwicket and was additionally bowled.
Abigail Freeborn struck the one six of the innings over long-off in opposition to Hennessy earlier than being stumped off Nicholas within the penultimate over.
Fi Morris received the Storm innings off to a super begin with two boundaries in a gap over from Grace Potts costing 13 runs. Morris was then bowled by a no-ball from the primary supply by Wong however did not take benefit and was caught at level in Potts’ third over.
Emily Arlott got here into the assault and had Sophie Luff caught behind however Hennessy and Fran Wilson added 57 in 8.1 overs.
Eve Jones took a fantastic catch operating again from mid-off to interrupt the stand by dismissing Wilson off Arlott. But Gibson got here in to strike an unbeaten 24 off simply 14 balls together with an enormous six over midwicket off Liz Russell and settle the problem.