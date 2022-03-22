Centre Asks For Report, BJP To Send Team To Bengal After 8 Die: 10 Facts

A mob allegedly threw bombs in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat city near daybreak on Tuesday, wherein 10 homes have been burnt. It is suspected to be a retaliation to the homicide of a Trinamool Congress panchayat chief, Bhadu Sheikh, whose physique was discovered on Monday.

The charred our bodies of seven folks, two of them kids, have been recovered from a home this morning. An eighth individual died on option to the hospital. Eleven folks have been arrested over the violence, the state police stated.

A Special Investigation Team has been shaped to probe the matter. Bengal’s prime cop Manoj Malaviya stated, “We are investigating how the houses caught fire and whether the incident is related to the death of the panchayat deputy chief of neighbouring Barshal village”.

A two-member Trinamool Congress delegation led by state minister Firhad Hakim is on option to Rampurhat to look into the problem. Two officers of the native police — The Sub-Divisional Police Officer and Circle Inspector of Rampurhat — have been eliminated.

A BJP staff from Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the present day to hunt his intervention. State social gathering chief Sukanta Majumdar, who led the delegation, might be a part of the fact-finding staff shaped by BJP chief JP Nadda. The staff consists of 4 former law enforcement officials.

The Trinamool Congress has denied any involvement within the violence. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated, “We condemn the deaths that seem to have happened due to an accidental fire. It was our party leader who was killed last night”.

The Chief Minister and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, at loggerheads for years, have clashed over the problem. Mr Dhankhar has referred to as the incident a “horrifying violence and arson orgy” and “indicative of nosediving of law and order in the state”.

Ms Banerjee hit again with a letter. “It is highly improper to make sweeping and uncalled for statement instead of paving the way for impartial investigation,” she wrote and requested the Governor to chorus from making “unwarranted statements”.

The matter had ripples within the state meeting, the place BJP leaders demanded an announcement from the Chief Minister in the home. Twenty-two BJP legislators staged a walkout and social gathering chief Suvendu Adhikari, in a sequence of tweets, urged the Centre to intervene.