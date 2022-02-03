Centre seeks to defer hearing on pleas for criminalising marital rape

The Centre has sought to defer listening to in a batch of pleas in search of to criminalise marital rape for a ‘stipulated’ time, stating that it wanted time to conduct an efficient consultative course of earlier than reaching any conclusion.

“The issue in the petition may not be treated only as a constitutional validity of a statutory provision, and will have far-reaching socio-legal implications in the country,” the Centre said in an additional affidavit.

No state government or any other stakeholder is before this court, the affidavit added.

Also Read: ‘Can’t make marital rape an offence until talks end’: Centre to Delhi HC

The Modi Government has said that it can give meaningful and effective assistance to the court only after a consultative process with the participation of all stakeholders.

“Absence of any such consultative process by the executive and legislature, may result in some injustice to one section or other. Both the executive and the legislature are equally concerned and committed to the protection of the fundamental rights of its citizens,” the Centre mentioned.

Also Read: ‘Every man is not a rapist’: Smriti Irani on marital rape in Rajya Sabha

“However, it’s the thought-about opinion of the Central Government that this court docket might be assisted solely after a consultative course of is undertaken by the central authorities with all stakeholders together with all of the State Governments,” the Centre added.

” The provisions whose validity is challenged is in existence since inception. It was solely as a result of one of many petitioners out of the blue talked about the matter for last listening to throughout the current pandemic that the listening to has commenced. The Centre is left with no time to deliberate upon the problems and implications concerned with all stakeholders as such an train, by its very nature, takes an inexpensive time, ” the Centre mentioned.

Considering the social impression, intimate household relations and the court docket not having the privilege of being absolutely conscious of floor realities, taking a call merely based mostly upon the arguments of some legal professionals might not serve the ends of justice, the Centre mentioned.