Centre Vs Delhi Electricity Body On Power Allocation To States

Dedlhi electrical energy physique’s jurisdiction extends solely to fixation of tariff and giving recommendation.

New Delhi:

The Power Ministry on Saturday clarified that allocation of energy from central producing vegetation is completed by the Union authorities to states on their request and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has no jurisdiction over these.

“Power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) is allotted by the Central Government to the States on their request. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has no jurisdiction in the matter,” an influence ministry assertion stated.

According to the assertion, if any reallocation is to be completed it is just on the request of the state authorities; and that additionally in case another state is prepared to take the surrendered energy.

The DERC jurisdiction extends solely to fixation of tariff and giving recommendation and route to discoms of their state. The DERC can not give any route to the central or the state governments, it acknowledged.

In case of NTPC Dadri-II Thermal Power Plant, the central authorities had made allocation of this energy to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh vide letter dated eighth March, 2011, it acknowledged.

The ministry stated that “Satyendar Jain, Minister of Home, Health, Power, PWD and Industries, Government of NCT of Delhi, vide his DO letter dated 6th July, 2015 had surrendered power from 11 central generating stations which also include Dadri stage-II thermal power plant of NTPC, with immediate effect and to reallocate the same to other needy States. As per the said letter Delhi had surrendered full 735 MW allocation permanently.” Thereafter, the ministry acknowledged that the Government of India wrote to all States on November 20, 2017, May 8, 2018, November 14, 2018, December 24, 2018 and February 6, 2019, that this energy which has been surrendered by Delhi is accessible for reallocation.

“The Government of Delhi did not protest or withdraw their letter of surrender. The reallocation of power surrendered by Delhi was done to other states as and when other states requested for it,” it defined.

The assertion confirmed that since April 2016, the ability was reallocated six instances from Dadri stage-II plant from the share of Delhi.

The Delhi Government didn’t protest towards these reallocation at any time, the ministry acknowledged. The stability energy from Dadri stage-II to an extent of 728 MW was obtainable for reallocation and, accordingly, on twenty eighth March, 2022, the identical has been given to Haryana primarily based on their request, it acknowledged.

No request for withdrawal of the surrendered share had been obtained from Government of Delhi to the Government of India until March 28, 2022, it knowledgeable.

“It was only after reallocation of this power on March 28, 2022, that the Government of NCT of Delhi woke up on March 30, 2022 and wrote to power ministry to restore the Delhi share from Dadri stage II”, it acknowledged.

The Government of NCT of Delhi has quoted a letter from DERC dated sixth January, 2022 which was written to NTPC and a letter of DERC dated 14th October, 2021.

However, as pointed earlier, DERC has no jurisdiction within the matter of allocation of energy from central producing stations, it acknowledged.

“It may also be noted that Delhi have relinquished their share of 756 MW from Dadri-I indicating that this power is surplus. Thus, if Delhi is really under crisis and have concern about their consumers, they should not have surrendered their share from Dadri-I,” the ministry defined.

As the reallocation to Haryana has already occurred on March 28, 2022, any additional reallocation can solely be after listening to Haryana as Haryana is now additionally an affected get together and any withdrawal would affect their energy adequacy plans, the ministry acknowledged.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)