Centre Warns These 5 States Over Rising Covid Cases

New Delhi:

Amid a resurgence of Covid instances in China and US, the federal government at present warned 5 states to not let their guard down. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter to states, mentioned that few states are reporting the next contribution to India’s each day new Covid instances.

“Given that the states/UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of COVID 19,” Mr Bhushan wrote.

The letter was despatched to the state governments in Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana.

Kerala reported 2,321 new instances within the final week, accounting to 31.8 per cent of lndia’s new instances. The weekly positivity price within the state has additionally gone as much as 15.53 per cent from 13.45 per cent.

The states have been suggested to proceed with the five-fold technique which incorporates testing, monitoring, therapy, vaccination and adherence to Covid applicable behaviour.