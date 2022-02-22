CEO’s shocking $137m payday slammed

He’s already one of many richest folks on the planet – and now, Apple’s Tim Cook might be about to line his pockets even additional.

With a $A3.2 billion fortune to his identify, Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely one of the wealthiest folks on earth.

But a plan to reward him for the tech large’s unbelievable success – to the tune of $A137 million – has sparked outrage amongst shareholders.

In January, Apple – which has been the world’s most dear agency for a number of years now – hit a brand new milestone after reaching a report $3 trillion inventory market worth, with traders satisfied that unbelievable streak will proceed as customers scramble to get their palms on iPhones, MacBooks and different services and products.

“It’s a fantastic accomplishment and certainly worthy to be celebrated,” Longbow Asset Management CEO Jake Dollarhide instructed Reuters on the time.

“It just shows you how far Apple has come, and how dominant it is seen as in the majority of investors’ eyes.”

As a results of these beautiful outcomes, Apple revealed in a submitting with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier in 2022 that Mr Cook, 61, was set to attain $US82.3 million ($A114,512,302) in inventory awards.

That’s along with his $US3 million ($A4,174,203) annual wage and different compensation, which means his whole pay bundle for 2021 is $US98.7 million ($A137,331,278) – an enormous soar from 2020’s comparatively paltry $US14.8 million ($A20,592,734).

But not everyone seems to be thrilled by Mr Cook’s eye-watering payday, with a shareholder rights group hitting out on the plan in a report launched this week.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) stated within the report that “there are significant concerns regarding the design and magnitude of the equity award made to CEO Cook in FY21”.

“Half of the award lacks performance criteria and the proxy does not state that the award will cover future years of awards notwithstanding its large size,” it continued.

“A vote AGAINST this proposal is warranted, due to concerns around equity award design and pay magnitude.

“Given that CEO Cook will be eligible for retirement treatment after one year from the grant date, the retentive value of the award is limited.”

The group is now urging traders to vote in opposition to the bundle at a shareholder assembly on March 4.

While Apple has not commented on the damning ISS report, it appeared to defend the bundle in a latest proxy submitting, stating that “it has been a remarkable decade for Apple”.

“The 2021 compensation earned by our named executive officers reflects our record-breaking net sales and operating income results and outstanding total shareholder return performance across applicable performance periods,” the report reads.

“In 2021 we marked the 10th anniversary of Tim Cook’s leadership as CEO. It’s been a remarkable decade for Apple and in 2021 Mr Cook was granted an equity award for the first time since he was promoted to CEO in August 2011.

“ … the amount (of Mr Cook’s pay package) recognises his exceptional leadership and is commensurate with the size, performance, and profitability Apple has achieved during his tenure.”

Mr Cook took on the highest job in 2011, after beforehand serving as Apple’s chief working officer underneath late co-founder Steve Jobs.

He first joined Apple again in 1998, and has additionally served as a board member of shoe and athleticwear juggernaut Nike since 2005.