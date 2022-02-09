Ceres fire largely under control as Theron’s Pass is reopened | News24

Theron’s Pass close to Ceres has been reopened following a wildfire.

The largest a part of the fireplace has been contained and mop-up operations have began.

Firefighters stay on the scene to proceed battling the remaining flames.

A hearth close to Ceres within the Western Cape has been largely contained, though firefighters are nonetheless on website to battle some remaining flames.

By Wednesday morning, the fireplace in Theron’s Pass alongside the R46 had been partially contained.

However, firefighting crews remained on the scene to battle flames raging in opposition to an inaccessible cliff on the fitting flank of the cross.

“The teams report that most of the left flank of the fire line has been contained,” mentioned Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto.

“There are currently seven firefighting vehicles and four ground [teams], bringing the total crew to 47. Air support is on standby.”

SEE | PICS: Theron’s Pass in Ceres closed as firefighters battle growing blaze

Theron’s Pass was closed on Tuesday after the fireplace broke out. The space consisted largely of agricultural land, surrounded by mountainous terrain.

Otto mentioned:

The hearth raged via a really giant space, threatening electrical energy pylons, cell towers and several other orchards. However, via efficient deployment of assets and good planning the fireplace crews had been in a position to divert the fires away from infrastructure. No accidents or lack of orchards, agricultural gear and animals have been reported.

The cross was reopened to visitors on Wednesday.

Active firefighting is predicted to proceed, with mopping up operations beginning within the space the place the fireplace has been contained.

The Western Cape is within the midst of its hearth season, which takes place throughout the scorching, dry and windy summer time months, and, on common, sees between 17 000 and 20 000 fires every year.

Firefighters have fought virtually 80 blazes for the reason that begin of the season, together with fires in Michell’s Pass close to Ceres, Agter-Vinkrivier on the Robertson-Worcester border, and Pienaarskloof in Touws River.

