Ceres old age home governing body confirms probe, in talks with family after resident found dead | News24

The Huis Maudie Kriel nursing residence has provided help to the household of an aged wheelchair-bound mom who died after being left exterior within the chilly.

Authorities are probing the loss of life.

Family members of the aged girl have been too distraught to talk to the media.

The nursing residence on the centre of a police probe into the loss of life of an aged wheelchair-bound girl allegedly left exterior in a single day within the chilly by workers, has provided assist to the distraught household.

A press release issued by the ACVV National Council and the governing board of ACVV Maudie Kriel Home has expressed their condolences to the household of the resident who died on Sunday morning, throughout circumstances that the council is at the moment investigating.

The ACVV National Council stated the governing board and the pinnacle of the house are involved with the household.

“ACVV National Council is also currently engaged in a process to reach out to the family. ACVV National Council confirms that the home’s governing board, head and staff are giving their full cooperation in support of the investigation,” the assertion added.

It’s understood that workers on the Huis Maudie Kriel nursing residence apparently took the aged girl, believed to be in her eighties, exterior in her wheelchair on Saturday night to have a cigarette.

But the workers seemingly forgot about her, and he or she spent the whole night time exterior.

Her physique was solely found the next day. She was nonetheless in her wheelchair.

Police confirmed the loss of life, including that they too are investigating the incident.

Family members of the aged girl, whose identification is thought to News24, have been too distraught to talk.

A relative of the girl stated:

We as a household can solely say that we’re immersed in mourning and would love everybody to respect our privateness.

The residence has 89 residents and 60 workers members.