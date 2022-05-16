Chadians take to the streets in anti-French protests







The protest was referred to as by Chadian civil society coalition Wakit Tamma to denounce France’s backing of the Transitional Military Council that seized energy following the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby in April 2021, a spokesman mentioned.

Deby’s son Mahamat Idriss is main the navy transition which is but to timetable a return to constitutional rule.

“We are demonstrating against France for its support for the transitional military council,” mentioned Mahmoud Moussa, a highschool instructor within the Chadian capital who joined the protest.

A spokesman for the transitional authorities couldn’t be reached for remark.

Protesters vandalised a number of petrol stations in N’djamena operated by French oil main TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA). Some torched French flags, whereas a Russian flag was hoisted on a mast in central N’djamena, in line with a Reuters reporter. As France’s affect wanes in its former colonies, current protests in nations akin to Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have seen requires elevated navy ties with Russia as an alternative of France. Chad is seen as a robust ally of the west within the combat in opposition to Islamist militants within the area. Several Western nations, together with France, keep troops at bases within the nation. Chad’s capital is the central command hub for France’s counter-terrorism operation for the West Africa area. Around French 1,000 troops are based mostly there. The French embassy in N’djamena was not instantly accessible to touch upon the protest. Last week, the embassy denied a rumor that France was planning to put in new French navy bases in Chad, calling it an try at misinformation.





