Chahal enacts Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa movie. Warner, Aly Goni react

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is thought for making humorous reels. Just like his newest submit on Instagram the place he’s seen lip syncing to a dialogue from standard Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise. His video has enthralled followers.

Chahal enacts the dialogue from the Allu Arjun-starrer movie and it’s got many reactions from his followers. Chahal says “Pushpa Raj, me jhukega nahi!” within the video and it prompted a number of reactions.

The video was posted by Chahal on Thursday and it’s got greater than 1.7 lakh likes up to now. It has additionally acquired a number of feedback

Social media star and anchor Shefali Bagga commented “2nd profession – actor” together with a laughing and coronary heart emojis. Actor Aly Goni replied to the submit with a witty remark. “Phir ball Kaun uthayega? (Who will pick up the ball then)” he posted together with a laughing emoji.

“Welcome to Pusparaj’s club Yuzi,” one other fan posted.

Earlier, Australian cricketer David Warner had posted a reel of himself as Allu Arjun from the movie utilizing deepfake know-how. His superimposed face on the actor had left the viewers in splits.

Warner additionally left a witty touch upon Chahal’s video. “Copy cat,” he wrote together with three laughing emoticons.

What are your ideas on the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa associated movies shared by Yuzvendra Chahal and David Warner?